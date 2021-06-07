Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey Dribblers 👋
I'm sharing with you a new logo for a Punch List. I hope you enjoy the colors and the whole concept. Feel free to give your thoughts in the comments.
Punch List® / logo design ✏
Inspirations: letter "P" + List 📃 = Punch List
➖
Don't forget to follow me on Behance and Instagram:
www.behance.net/sanchitaagrawal26
www.instagram.com/sanchita.design/
Thank you very much!💙
➖