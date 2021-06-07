Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Punch List Logo Design

Hey Dribblers 👋
I'm sharing with you a new logo for a Punch List. I hope you enjoy the colors and the whole concept. Feel free to give your thoughts in the comments.

Punch List® / logo design ✏
Inspirations: letter "P" + List 📃 = Punch List

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
