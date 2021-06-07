Kunbi Abiodun

Black Lives Matter iOS App

It's a current project that aims to train and engage law enforcement agencies especially American Police on how to approach situations in America involving people of color, by training them on how to approach situations and informing them about people who have been victims of this needless deaths in time past.

