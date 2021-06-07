Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Blink Flashcards learning flashcards mobile ux appscreens app ui vector web development web design minimal design branding
A PWA for learning using the spaced repetition principle with flashcards.

I love learning with flashcards and I couldn't find an app that looks good and does what I need - so I decided to create my own.

If you'd like to check it out for yourself, head over to Blink.

