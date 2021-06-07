A Full-Stack Recipe PWA with awesome functionality - no life story included!

The Mish Dish as a unique & personalised food-blog with a twist.

Originally starting off with a Weebly site, Mish realised the inherent shortcomings of a WYSIWYG website builder and requested I help her with setting up a food blog.

She required the ability to administer the recipes themselves and needed the blog to have a unique UX & UI that enticed readers to return.

If you'd like to check it out for yourself, head over to The Mish Dish.