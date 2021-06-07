Daily UI 14 - Countdown Timer

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey everyone,
I'm trying to learn After Effects in bits and pieces and I thought countdown timer would be nice and easy thing for me to try. 🎃
Let me know what you think; any feedback is appreciated 🙌