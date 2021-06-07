GoTo Illustration - A Joyful Ride

Trending designs to inspire you
Dear Gojek,
It’s been years since we walk our own paths.. searching, yearning for the one, while looking at you from afar.
And finally, the universe conspires to lead me to you. Isn't it amazing? I can't wait to see where this ride will take us - as I remember vividly our solemn promise “Pasti Ada Jalan, Selalu Ada Selalu Bisa”.
Here's to many miles we'll traverse - as long as we GO TOgether, I know it will be a joyful ride. 💚
Illustration by: Kemas Acil
