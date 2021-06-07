Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Get ready to jump into the retro-futurism era with Techwear. It is a futuristic typeface inspired from the 80s era and visuals of how people reinterpret the "future" in their fantasy back in the day.
Perfectly fit for sci-fi concept, logo, branding, music project, vaporwave, synthwave concept, poster, game design, UI design, anytime you need to drive fast to the retro-futurism era, Techwear is the answer, comrades.
Download Link :
https://creativemarket.com/konstantinestudio/6202062-Techwear-Retro-Futuristic-Fonts
https://konstantinestudio.com/product/techwear-retro-futuristic-fonts/