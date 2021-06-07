Konstantine Studio

Techwear - Retro Futuristic Fonts

Get ready to jump into the retro-futurism era with Techwear. It is a futuristic typeface inspired from the 80s era and visuals of how people reinterpret the "future" in their fantasy back in the day.

Perfectly fit for sci-fi concept, logo, branding, music project, vaporwave, synthwave concept, poster, game design, UI design, anytime you need to drive fast to the retro-futurism era, Techwear is the answer, comrades.

Download Link :
https://creativemarket.com/konstantinestudio/6202062-Techwear-Retro-Futuristic-Fonts
https://konstantinestudio.com/product/techwear-retro-futuristic-fonts/

