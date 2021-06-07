Shamohan queen and golden cockerel

Trending designs to inspire you
This illustration is part of the Lukomorye collaboration dedicated to the 222nd anniversary of the birth of the great Russian poet Alexander. S. Pushkin. My heroine is the Shamakhan Queen and her golden cockerel!
You can see the full project here
Thanks everyone for watching!
Special thanks to Anya Panfilenko for the presentation