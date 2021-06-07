Arg Oliva (Birdy)

Daily UI #52 "Logo Design"

Daily UI #52 "Logo Design" vector branding adobe xd minimal design
What are the odds! I was bored the other day so I practiced making 6 logos - just for fun. And today's UI challenge would be designing a logo. Great! I came up with a "target emoji" inspired logo: AO are my initials and grapika/grafika is the translation of graphics in our dialect. And the service I mainly offer as a freelancer is graphic/web design.

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
