Daily UI #52 "Logo Design"

What are the odds! I was bored the other day so I practiced making 6 logos - just for fun. And today's UI challenge would be designing a logo. Great! I came up with a "target emoji" inspired logo: AO are my initials and grapika/grafika is the translation of graphics in our dialect. And the service I mainly offer as a freelancer is graphic/web design.