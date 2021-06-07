Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Wira Jhonny

Angelica - Script Font

Angelica - Script Font branding modern feminine elegant chic logo font wedding font script calligraphy
Hi my friends. I'm so happy to introduce you my new font.
Angelica is a light, lovely and classic calligraphy font with sophisticated flows. This beautiful script particularly well suited for wedding invitations, save the date cards and feminine branding.

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
