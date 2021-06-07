Ann Panfilenko

Lukomorye

Lukomorye logo print pattern drawing ink fairy tales fairy oak cat character monochrome book illustration adobe photoshop graphic design ui charactedesign cute art art design illustration
The great Russian poet Alexander Sergeevich Pushkin would have turned 222 this year. In honor of him, 14 illustrators created a collaboration based on his works.

Great logo https://dribbble.com/Yaroslav1889

Full project https://www.behance.net/gallery/120954935/Lukomorye

