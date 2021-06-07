Jelly Toast - Handwitten Font

Say hello to Jelly and Toast - Handdrawing Duo Font that very cute and s, super-versatile all caps font you've been looking for!

Perfect for making a statement - use it in quotes, book story, posters, flyer design, Cards, in your illustrations that need legible handwritten captions - and so much more.

Great at small and large sizes - play with the letter spacing to get different looks and effects.

Happy Creating!

Wira