Jelly Toast - Handwitten Font

Say hello to Jelly and Toast - Handdrawing Duo Font that very cute and s, super-versatile all caps font you've been looking for!
Perfect for making a statement - use it in quotes, book story, posters, flyer design, Cards, in your illustrations that need legible handwritten captions - and so much more.
Great at small and large sizes - play with the letter spacing to get different looks and effects.

Happy Creating!

Wira

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
