Smart Aquarium App

Smart Aquarium App app idea conceptual smart home xd clean colorful product design mobile design neumorphism modern minimal app adobe xd metrics water quality aquarium mobile app smart app
Conceptual Smart Aquarium App for the hobbyist aquarium lovers. You can manage the temperature, light, ammonia, ph level of the tank using this app.

Swipe to see the full shot, idea exploration, scratch pad shots.

Press L to show some love.

