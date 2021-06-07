Kalugina Natalia

Interior | Landing page

Interior | Landing page dark green interior landing page landing ux ui typography design colorful web designer
I did this project a few years ago, but I still like it. Especially for the bright green color as accents.
If you want to know more about this project, then welcome to my Behance, there are all the details

