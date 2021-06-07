Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
🐰Hey!
Several screens from my new project - mobile banking, namely the main screen and the statistics screen. I want to note that this is banking with deductions of interest from transactions to charity.
I am open to new projects!
hey.anoshko@gmail.com | Linkedin | Instagram