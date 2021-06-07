Video Conference Web App

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Guys!
In this pandemic situation makes your online meeting easier with our newly designed Video Conference Web Application.
We would love to share an eye-catching and refreshing video conferencing dashboard design, including your data, group calls, chats, reminders, etc.
It has a fully-featured conferencing platform that you can use to get your team connected and manage work.
Please add your valuable feedback or suggestion in the comments.
Be sure to follow our @Multiqos team for regular updates. Do you have a project you’d like to collaborate on? Drop us a few lines at biz@multiqos.com
Tools: Figma, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe illustrator
