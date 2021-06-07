Video Conference Web App

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hello Guys!

In this pandemic situation makes your online meeting easier with our newly designed Video Conference Web Application.

We would love to share an eye-catching and refreshing video conferencing dashboard design, including your data, group calls, chats, reminders, etc.

It has a fully-featured conferencing platform that you can use to get your team connected and manage work.

Please add your valuable feedback or suggestion in the comments.

Be sure to follow our @Multiqos team for regular updates. Do you have a project you’d like to collaborate on? Drop us a few lines at biz@multiqos.com

Tools: Figma, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe illustrator

We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at biz@multiqos.com or https://multiqos.com/contact-us/?utm_source=Dribbble

Want to see more projects? Visit our profile and don't forget to follow us!
*Customization available as per your requirement.

