Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Analiz Damian

Movistar Ecommerce

Analiz Damian
Analiz Damian
  • Save
Movistar Ecommerce vector illustration ui design app
Movistar Ecommerce vector illustration ui design app
Movistar Ecommerce vector illustration ui design app
Download color palette
  1. g-portada.png
  2. G_3.png
  3. G_4.png

App Movistar Connecting to allow users to easily shop from home.
Hope you'll find it interesting.
would love to hear your valuable feedback about the design :)
--------------------------------------------------------------

Share some love by pressing 'L' if you like this shot 🙂

Available for hire.
Say hello : analiz.damian@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2021
Analiz Damian
Analiz Damian
User interface designer

More by Analiz Damian

View profile
    • Like