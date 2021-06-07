Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hugh Witkowski

Aldo Enterprises, Inc. - construction company website

Website design and development for development and construction company Aldo Enterprises, Inc.

My client was looking for a redesign of his old website, while preserving colours and graphic identification. Main goal was to create clear path for the visitor, while touching on the most important points and emphasizing the strengths of the company.

After preparing layout in Figma I implemented it in WordPress using Elementor PRO, then taken care of basic SEO, security and page loading time.

Website can be seen at https://aldoenterprises.com

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
