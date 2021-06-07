CHŪZENJI - Illustration for clothing brand inspired by Japan

Trending designs to inspire you
Réalisation d'une illustration pour la marque de prêt-à-porter Azimut. L'illustration représente le lac Chūzenji surplombé par le mont Nantai croisé lors de notre voyage au Japon. Celle-ci sera imprimée en sérigraphie sur les vêtements de la marque Azimut.
Creation of an illustration for the ready-to-wear brand Azimut. The illustration represents Lake Chūzenji overlooked by Mount Nantai during our trip to Japan. This will be screen printed on the clothing of the Azimut brand.