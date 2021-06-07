Task and plan landing page design

Trending designs to inspire you
In this landing page design you can get
1. Plan days you can complete
Make plans that account for how long things
take and how long you have available
2. Start each day a fresh
Creat a fresh,new plan for every day
3. Track time without a timer
Get the discipline of time tracking without
the hassle of a timer
4. Cheekins written for you
Struggle to remember what you’ve done
each week? We’ll help you see
5. Work Intentionally
Is your day going where you planned? Or
getting lost in the storm?
