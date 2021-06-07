DATENEX | Branding #logo

Hi There,

This is a App UI #Exploration for a clothing store. Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought's on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂 Logo design for Client.

Available for crafting your ideas.

Shoot a mail at - bhaveshpaladiya786.bk@gmail.com

Thanks !

#design #graphicdesign #logodesign #logo #logomockups