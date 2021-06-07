The Potato Studio

Old school fm radio player

Hola Dribbblers! 👋

Do radio apps belong in the museum? Not really, we have done some cool stuff with Neumorphism as a major design language.

We are inspired by the old school FM radio player.

We are open to work with new projects and collaborations

📪 Email: hello@thepotatostudio.co.in

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
Everything Design

