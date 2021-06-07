15-page Conference Agenda Canva Template. Perfect for presentation or project description of any corporate event such as a conference, business seminar, workshop, or webinar.

The template is available in A4 and US Letter sizes and includes:

3 cover page variations

Information page

Our Speakers page

2 Agenda pages

Workshop list page

Online program list page

2 Special Guest pages

FAQ page

Testimonials page

Call-to-Action pages

Contacts

Available on Creative Market https://crmrkt.com/kP05RJ