Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
15-page Conference Agenda Canva Template. Perfect for presentation or project description of any corporate event such as a conference, business seminar, workshop, or webinar.
The template is available in A4 and US Letter sizes and includes:
3 cover page variations
Information page
Our Speakers page
2 Agenda pages
Workshop list page
Online program list page
2 Special Guest pages
FAQ page
Testimonials page
Call-to-Action pages
Contacts
Available on Creative Market https://crmrkt.com/kP05RJ