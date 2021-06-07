Olga Davydova

Conference Agenda Canva Template

Olga Davydova
Olga Davydova
  • Save
Conference Agenda Canva Template 3.14co typography design ebook design brochure layout brochure template brochure design canva canva ebook
Download color palette

15-page Conference Agenda Canva Template. Perfect for presentation or project description of any corporate event such as a conference, business seminar, workshop, or webinar.

The template is available in A4 and US Letter sizes and includes:

3 cover page variations
Information page
Our Speakers page
2 Agenda pages
Workshop list page
Online program list page
2 Special Guest pages
FAQ page
Testimonials page
Call-to-Action pages
Contacts

Available on Creative Market https://crmrkt.com/kP05RJ

Olga Davydova
Olga Davydova

More by Olga Davydova

View profile
    • Like