farzadski

ui design for tour app

farzadski
farzadski
  • Save
ui design for tour app mobile ui uxd uid uidaily ui designes ux ui uxui ui ux ui designer 2021 trends 2021 trend 2021 design uiux ui design ui app design uidesign mobile app mobile
Download color palette

Hi folks 👋👋👋, today i feel great i wish you all the same, this ui design is a tour app, which you can reserved tour and read about them and much more, also it is created by figma, which i love this tool, so i hope like this ui design.

Part one.

And like always i love hear your opinions about this ui, so feel free and share it via comment, this opinions help me a lot.

Thanks ❤❤❤,
Farzad.

farzadski
farzadski

More by farzadski

View profile
    • Like