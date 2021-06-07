ui design for tour app

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi folks 👋👋👋, today i feel great i wish you all the same, this ui design is a tour app, which you can reserved tour and read about them and much more, also it is created by figma, which i love this tool, so i hope like this ui design.
Part one.
And like always i love hear your opinions about this ui, so feel free and share it via comment, this opinions help me a lot.
Thanks ❤❤❤,
Farzad.