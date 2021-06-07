Short.io - Brand Design for Link Manager

Branding for short.io

Short.io is one link management platform for all your needs.

Shorten, personalize and share fully branded URLs with your audience. Perfect, isn't it?

We are proud of our client’s product.

We are grateful for the trust in the product design.

For Short.io Outcrowd team has done:

✔ branding

✔ web design

✔ illustrations & icons

Follow our updates to learn more about this project. Also, you can check out all the details on Behance.

