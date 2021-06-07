Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Good for Sale
Readyui

Hundreds of Bootstrap Blocks with Free Figma File

Readyui
Readyui
200+ bootstrap production ready UI blocks

Price
$59
Available on readyui.co
200+ bootstrap production ready UI blocks

200+ Bootstrap UI blocks to create beautiful websites by copy-paste.
Speed up your website building process with our well crafted UI blocks.
🎉 Get Lifetime Access For $59 Only

Lifetime Access
🔥 200+ UI blocks (Figma+Bootstrap)
🔥 12 Premade Template (Figma+Bootstrap)
🔥 Copy-Paste Tool
🔥 Tailwindcss Version Coming Soon
🔥 Access to all future products

Free Access
🔥 200+ UI blocks (Figma file only)
🔥 12 Premade Template (Figma file only)
🔥 10 UI blocks (Bootstrap)

Production-ready assets for designer & developers
