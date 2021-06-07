Optiland branding

see the full project:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/89451695/Optiland

Optiland is a brand new eyewear store based in Transylvania, specializes in premium fashion, lifestyle and performance brands. They are committed to providing the best optical care and unmatched customer service. Founded in 2019, Optiland wanted to arrive in the scene with style and professionalism.​​​​​​​

The design features bold color palette, unique patterns and an eye icon that allow the brand to stand out, speak for itself and support brand awarness.​​​​​​​