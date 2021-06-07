Kancelaria Witkowska Wycena - real estate appraiser website

Website design and development for real estate appraisal firm Kancelaria Wycena Witkowska.

My client was looking for toned and classy look, for which I chose light brown and navy colours.

After preparing layout in Figma I implemented it in WordPress using Elementor PRO, then taken care of basic SEO, security and page loading time.

Website can be seen at https://witkowskawycena.pl

Contact me if you are looking for a fresh website.