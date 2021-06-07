Kancelaria Witkowska Wycena - real estate appraiser website

Trending designs to inspire you
Website design and development for real estate appraisal firm Kancelaria Wycena Witkowska.
My client was looking for toned and classy look, for which I chose light brown and navy colours.
After preparing layout in Figma I implemented it in WordPress using Elementor PRO, then taken care of basic SEO, security and page loading time.
Website can be seen at https://witkowskawycena.pl
Contact me if you are looking for a fresh website.