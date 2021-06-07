Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Week 7: Mr Rightside

Week 7: Mr Rightside serif font design font free font freebies drawing blind contour type design type typography
Mr Rightside is a blind contour style font that was released on Friday!! Read about it and download here: https://typedunord.substack.com/p/week-7-mr-rightside

Type Designer in the SF Bay Area <3
