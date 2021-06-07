Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Good for Sale
Decohead Display

Decohead Display
Price
$14
Good for sale
Presenting DECOHEAD DISPLAY, an elegant Art Deco-inspired typeface. With its unique and delicate touch, this font can add a sophisticated twist to any design.
Decohead has a neat appearance that feels modern but at the same time, its decorative accents set it apart, maintaining a subtle yet exquisite overall look. Decohead has three weights, uppercase, and lower uppercase characters, and standard Latin script support with numerals. You can use Decohead for almost any design project that requires a glamorous, decorative whisper. Get Decohead today and be creative!

Product content:

- DECOHEAD Light
- DECOHEAD Regular
- DECOHEAD Bold

- OTF file format
- Long term support
- Free features for the next updates
- Standard Latin script language support
- Upper and lower uppercase font

Let your brand express
