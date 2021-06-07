Karina Tarhoni
Reach — Wireframes 📏

Reach — Wireframes 📏
​​A few words about Reach
​​If you try to achieve your fitness goal alone, it’s gonna be a tough journey. With Reach, you can literally reach out to your favorite fitness influencer and never have a bad workout again. They also help you choose the right diet, so you’re bound to make it.
​​​​​​My role in a project
​​In the early 2018 I teamed up with Damian to help Reach build its fitness app. We designed cross-platform apps and ran user tests to prove our assumptions.


Let's talk about your project — hello@tonik.pl

