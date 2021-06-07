Analiz Damian

Subaru Shop

Subaru Shop ui app design
Landing page for Subaru to introduce the most luxurious cars on the market.
Hope you'll find it interesting.
would love to hear your valuable feedback about the design :)
Available for hire.
Say hello : analiz.damian@gmail.com

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
User interface designer

