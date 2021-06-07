Friendly: Medical and Healthcare

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I've been working on a huge icon library, and I named it "Friedly". This is just a small part of that library. Hope you like this. Feel free to share your thoughts :)
PS: I might turn this into a font as well :D