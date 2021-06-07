Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tamzid Hasan

Friendly: Medical and Healthcare

Tamzid Hasan
Tamzid Hasan
  • Save
Friendly: Medical and Healthcare ui illustrator iconography thstudio icon
Download color palette

I've been working on a huge icon library, and I named it "Friedly". This is just a small part of that library. Hope you like this. Feel free to share your thoughts :)

PS: I might turn this into a font as well :D

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2021
Tamzid Hasan
Tamzid Hasan

More by Tamzid Hasan

View profile
    • Like