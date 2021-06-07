Ecommerce Dashboard Bestanalitic 📈

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Dribble Players! 🏓
Shopping cart abandonment 🛒 is a huge pain point for many online merchants, as it hampers the progress of their businesses 😰
Since fighting with low business performance 👊 is what Dinarys is here for, we introduce the concept of marketing automation software 🎯
Marketing automation is one of the basic working methods to overcome cart abandonment and improve customer retention through cart recovery emails 💌
With its help, you can remind your clients of unpaid orders and encourage them to complete their purchases 🤑
☎️ Contact us, and the Dinarys specialists will find a way how to get your shoppers back 🤗
Press L to like it and write a comment to leave a review 💭
Thanks for watching! 😸🐶
Stay tuned for our updates 🤜🤛
