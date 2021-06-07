Mivon Automotive E-Sportscar Product and UI/UX Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Check out the full case study on Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/120123853/Mivon-Automotive-E-Sportscar-Product-and-UIUX-Concept
Discover mivon, the sportscar brand that pushes the boundaries of time. In the era of modern SUV mainstream we will keep the sportscar tradition alive and transform it into a new age of mobility.