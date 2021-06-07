Aqeela Studio

Laura Steven

Aqeela Studio
Aqeela Studio
  • Save
Laura Steven
Download color palette

Laura Steven is a bold, beautiful and fun script font, it would be ideal for writing wedding invitations, cards or any other design, it brings a touch of romance and it's also PUA coded which means you can access all the glyphs and strokes easily!

https://fontbundles.net/aqeela-studio/1410913-laura-steven#gtmPos=3>mList=18

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
Aqeela Studio
Aqeela Studio

More by Aqeela Studio

View profile
    • Like