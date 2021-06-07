Ajay Karthik

UI/UX Fintech App | Digiedger

We researched, designed, and developed Digiedger, a digital bookkeeping solution for all enterprises. Digiedger was designed to serve as a fully online, easy to use modern bookkeeping solution, that cuts down major obstacles in the offline process

I invite you to check out full Behance Presentation, where you can read in details our approach and final deliverables ✨

Have a great day everybody!

Colloborated with Aadharsh Kannan for Smazee

