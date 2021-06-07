Analiz Damian

Atro- Turistic guide

Atro- Turistic guide app ui graphic design design
  1. D_1.png
  2. D_002.png
  3. D_003.png

Atro is an app to guide tourists to find their cheapest accommodation . Hope you'll find it interesting.
would love to hear your valuable feedback about the design :)
Posted on Jun 7, 2021
