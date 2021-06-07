KANDYAN ART YOUTUBE CHANNEL

sri lanka kandyan art painting 09 KANDYAN ART YOUTUBE CHANNEL

KANDYAN ART YOUTUBE CHANNEL
KANDYAN ART YOUTUBE CHANNEL
  • Save
sri lanka kandyan art painting 09 KANDYAN ART YOUTUBE CHANNEL logo illustration design new art sri lanka art new design kandy art kandy beautiful art
Download color palette

All the best to everyone. This is my new sri lanka kandy art painting. This is over own art stile hear in sir lanka. This is a very small part from a big painting and I coped from Lankathilaka temple from Kandy Sri lanka one of main capital city . Detail from suvisi vivarana. Latter Half of the 18th century.

https://youtu.be/YgiwGUui3F4

KANDYAN ART YOUTUBE CHANNEL
KANDYAN ART YOUTUBE CHANNEL

More by KANDYAN ART YOUTUBE CHANNEL

View profile
    • Like