sri lanka kandyan art painting 09 KANDYAN ART YOUTUBE CHANNEL

All the best to everyone. This is my new sri lanka kandy art painting. This is over own art stile hear in sir lanka. This is a very small part from a big painting and I coped from Lankathilaka temple from Kandy Sri lanka one of main capital city . Detail from suvisi vivarana. Latter Half of the 18th century.
https://youtu.be/YgiwGUui3F4