Concept Travel App to Plan Your Holiday

Sertan Helvacı for Atolye15
Concept Travel App to Plan Your Holiday ux tour plan tour blog car rental rent rent a car reservation hotel reservation hotel flight ticket application holiday app travel app app design design app travel holiday ui
Hello Dribbblers!

Today we're sharing some pieces of a travel app we've been working on.
The shot shows the booking process in the app. We did go for a minimal interface with some illustrations added, where you'll also see the planning process. You'll be seeing more of these soon!

Your comments are always appreciated!

Have a great week ahead!

