Kinderpass | Illustration | Kid's Activities . Mobile App

Kinderpass | Illustration | Kid's Activities . Mobile App ui logo app design freebies illustration icons adobexd adobe graphic
Hey 👋

Here is an illustration from the work in progress.- Kinderpass Mobile Application

Redesigning the mobile application of Kinderpass, Light update and improve the user experience flow. The biggest change is the new concept Kindershop, Kinderpass Baby Food.

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
