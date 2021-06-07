Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
HR Payroll Software | Landing Page Design

HR Payroll Software | Landing Page Design
Hey everyone 👋

Here are a Landing page screens that I designed recently.

I had worked on this project with personal interest I'm not associated with keka in any levels. This case study was done to enhance my design skills and challenge myself to redesign it.

Crafted with love and care - as always.

I hope you like it ❤️
Cheerio ✌️

Posted on Jun 7, 2021
