HR Payroll Software | Landing Page Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey everyone 👋
Here are a Landing page screens that I designed recently.
I had worked on this project with personal interest I'm not associated with keka in any levels. This case study was done to enhance my design skills and challenge myself to redesign it.
Crafted with love and care - as always.
I hope you like it ❤️
Cheerio ✌️