Nina Ryńska
Netguru

Coachbetter components

Nina Ryńska
Netguru
Nina Ryńska for Netguru
Hire Us
  • Save
Coachbetter components compare planning skills training calendar coaching assistant football dashboard components web design product design
Download color palette

Hey Dribbblers! 👋
Last shot from the series :)

Coachbetter is the only fully digital and integrated football coaching platform. Their solutions offer’s training packages and activities, a team management section as well as a high-quality knowledge pool. On top of that, they also offer a video analysis section, where coaches can simply upload videos and tag individual players to improve their game.

Want to know more about it?
Check out full Case Study
👉https://www.behance.net/gallery/120098509/Coachbetter

We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at ux@netguru.com

— Show us love!

Press “L”.
Want to see more projects? Visit our profile or Netguru.com and remember to follow us!

Netguru
Netguru
Hire Us

More by Netguru

View profile
    • Like