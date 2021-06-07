Coachbetter components

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey Dribbblers! 👋
Last shot from the series :)
Coachbetter is the only fully digital and integrated football coaching platform. Their solutions offer’s training packages and activities, a team management section as well as a high-quality knowledge pool. On top of that, they also offer a video analysis section, where coaches can simply upload videos and tag individual players to improve their game.
Want to know more about it?
Check out full Case Study
👉https://www.behance.net/gallery/120098509/Coachbetter
