Design a Dynamic Type/Text Prototype in SwiftUI

In this video, we will build a dynamic type prototype in SwiftUI where the user can drag a slider to change the font size of the text on his or her device. This will be done using a slider control and a state variable. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o8sSA4l1b3Q
Learn to design, animate and build interactive prototypes using SwiftUI from my 3 Udemy SwiftUI courses.
1. SwiftUI, Animation Foundations: Fundamentals: https://www.udemy.com/course/swiftui-animation-foundations/?referralCode=82F5D165CCE2758306FA
2. SwiftUI, UI Design Foundations: Fundamentals: https://www.udemy.com/course/swiftui-user-interface-construction/?referralCode=035E652BAE86C9BC9815
3. SwiftUI, Gestural & Microinteraction Foundations: The Basics (will be published soon)
https://www.udemy.com/course/draft/4083120/?referralCode=0853EA410756863B0733