Luxury fashion web shop - Item page

👋🏻 Dribblers 🏀
I am happy to share this Item page for fashion store web shop.
The goal was to achieve luxury combined with modern, as it is designed for high end fashion store.
Minimalistic e-commerce design with neutral tones and with focus on elements positioning and placement. What else does a web shop need?
Fonts used:
Rufina and Nunito
Program used:
Figma
Pictures are from representative brands.
Inspired by this article about Bauhaus
Thanks for watching!
