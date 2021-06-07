Said Muraspahic

Luxury fashion web shop - Item page

I am happy to share this Item page for fashion store web shop.
The goal was to achieve luxury combined with modern, as it is designed for high end fashion store.

Minimalistic e-commerce design with neutral tones and with focus on elements positioning and placement. What else does a web shop need?

Fonts used:
Rufina and Nunito

Program used:
Figma

Pictures are from representative brands.
Inspired by this article about Bauhaus

Thanks for watching!
