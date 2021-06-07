Real Estate (Home Rent) mobile app

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello friends
This is Real Estate App UI Design
-----------------
User can search for a property and choose any property with a great price and also can buy any property from that app.
-----------------
Hope you like it
-----------------
Lets us know your opinion