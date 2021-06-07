Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mutassim Al Shahriar

Sunset Point | Minimal Logo

Sunset Point | Minimal Logo flat graphic design design beach resort logo design logo murah logo maker hotel minimalist logo logo design vector logos logo branding beach resort logo design free luxury resort logos nature resort logo logo for hotels and resorts mutassimalzeem hotel logo minimalist logo beach hotel
Sunset Point Minimal Logo
This is a minimal logo for beach hotels. These hotels are for those who are attracted by the view of sunset. So, I created a logo for them.
Hope you like it.
-
📩Mail mutassimalshahriar@gmail.com
Instagram
Behance
Twitter

