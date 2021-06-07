Trending designs to inspire you
Hey Guys ✌️
Peppy Illustration kit 🔥
Peppy it’s a pack full of colorful stories with friendly characters. Use it in your project to attract attention and add a little love to your routine. Peppy illustrations are the best to tell about shopping. There are 20 bright and cute scenes that fit perfectly any design. Characters that shop, search, and Choose. Peppy Pack is full of love and care for startup owners and your fast workflow.
All illustrations are 100% customizable and are created using vector shapes. You can change color and size to match your requirement.
Compatible with all popular formats :
AI, Sketch, Figma, Adobe XD, SVG, PNG
Feel free to leave feedback lupinusart@gmail.com and don't forget to follow our team
