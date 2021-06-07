Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Reijo Palmiste

Murder Ballads

Reijo Palmiste
Reijo Palmiste
Hire Me
  • Save
Murder Ballads moody dark 3d illustrator 3d artwork bluegrass country gun bullet round skull west wild west revolver isometric illustration isometric blender 3d blender3d illustration
Download color palette

I've been heavy into bluegrass and country again. All day every day, yeehaw.

Anyway, drop a like or follow if ya dig it and have a great day, folks!
All heart,
Reijo

Reijo Palmiste
Reijo Palmiste
Hey! I'm a product designer and illustrator! ❤️️✌️
Hire Me

More by Reijo Palmiste

View profile
    • Like