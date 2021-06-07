Fleet – Travel Shopping UI Kit #2

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Meet Fleet, a fully-featured UI Design kit for Travel booking, homestay, flight booking, car rentals, experience booking, including exclusive design files and beautiful illustrations editable in Figma.
Highlights
• 276 Exclusive Pre-Built Templates
• Global Styleguide Included
• 484 Sections to Drag&Drop
• 300+ Components
• Fully Customizable & Responsive
• Glossy Light + Dark Mode
Meet Get a copy exclusively at UI8
---
🔥 Our Marketplace | IG | FB | TW